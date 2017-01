HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, Nov. 23, MoDOT crews will have U.S. Route 136 down to one lane between the on and off ramps at the junction of U.S. 136 and MO 27, just east of Wayland, for bridge work. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Please use caution if you will

