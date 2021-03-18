GH Macey, a 5 year-old Percheron mare, bred and raised by Glenn and Jane Heisey of Harris, Missouri, became the highest selling draft horse of all time on February 25, 2021, when she sold for $120,000.00 a record for a draft horse of any breed. She was purchased by Jane Gray, Trippcrest Farm in Harrison, Maine, and fitted by Amos Yoder of Bloomfield, Iowa, at the Mid-America Draft Horse Sale in Gifford, Illinois. Shown from left to right: Lori Heisey, daughter-in-law, her daughter Kinsey, Joe Yoder holding the mare, and Glenn Heisey standing at the horse’s side.