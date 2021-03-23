New city budget approved

The Palmyra City Council last Thursday gave unanimous approval to a budget totaling $7,744,045 for all departments including the Board of Public Works.

That represents a drop of more than $200,000 from the previous year’s budget.

The BPW tightened its belt with a $7,744,045 budget for the coming year, down from $7,961,484.

The electrical department is taking the biggest hit with its budget set at $4,048,142, down by $220,000 from last year.

The water and sewer department budgets actually saw a boost, together going up by almost $34,000.

The city’s portion of the budget, which includes administration, office, police, building inspection/safety, street and recycling, totals $1,781,500, up from $1,702,300 from the year before.

However, the street department budget actually shrank from $639,420 last year to $588,400 for the coming year.