Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes

A regular Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) Board of Trustees meeting was called to order on February 25, 2021, by Chairperson Melba Fordyce at 11:30 AM. Trustees present were Angie Curtis, Jean Page, Gary Drummond, and Bill Lewis. Also present were Tony Keene, Chief Executive Officer; Tina Sears-Hamilton, Director of Patient Care Services; and Amy Michael, Chief Operating Officer. Eric Otting and Ashley Davis with Wendling, Noe, Nelson and Johnson LLC were in attendance by video conference. The meeting was held in the Business Office Building Board Room.

Eric Otting and Ashley Davis of WNN&J auditing firm of Topeka, KS presented the fiscal year 2020 hospital year-end audit to the SCMH Board of Trustees. Comparative operating data from other hospitals similar to SCMH was shared with the Board.

The auditors answered questions relative to the report. Mr. Otting and Ms. Davis left the meeting following the presentation at 11:55 AM.

Ms. Michael requested to add to the agenda a resolution to restate the hospital’s retirement plan document to include amendments required by the Internal Revenue Service to ensure the Plan continues to comply with all current laws.

CEO REPORT: Mr. Keene reported the flooring project has been completed. The rooms that had the flooring replaced also had the walls repainted. The shower used by employees when they stay overnight has been retiled.

Mr. Keene and Radiology Manager, Karen Schoonover are conducting a preliminary review of the hospital’s current 16 slice CT scanner to determine if it would be feasible to upgrade to a higher slice model.

Mr. Keene is continuing discussions with a Cardiologist and an Orthopedic surgeon about having a monthly clinic at SCMH. Dr. Hamilton had his first pain management clinic days at the hospital this week. Dr. Hamilton is scheduled to be at the hospital two days a month for pain management procedures and consultations.

The hospital’s occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy department at SCMH is under new leadership. Kristyn Thomas, OT from Green City, has taken on this role the first part of March.

The Milan Leadership Coalition continues to meet. SCMH will host the next meeting in our Activities Room on March 3rd

Mr. Keene presented the Conflict or Duality of Interest Policy to the Board for the annual review and approval. The policy did not have any revisions.

FINANCIAL REPORT: The January 2021 financial report was presented to the Board. The hospital had a loss of $207,731 for January 2021. The loss was attributed to net patient revenue and other operating revenue was down by 28% and expenses were down by 3% compared to budget.

Ms. Michael requested the Board to approve a resolution authorizing a restatement of the hospital’s qualified retirement plan to continue to comply with all current IRS laws.

PATIENT CARE REPORT: The Board reviewed the January hospital and clinic patient care reports. Ms. Sears-Hamilton reported there are currently an LPN, two CNA, and three Telemetry Technician positions open at the hospital.

Karri Herzberg, Utilization Review Coordinator has recently reached out to hospitals reminding them of the skilled/swing bed services available at SCMH.

Outreach continues to be done to inform the public and providers of the wound clinic services available at the hospital on an outpatient basis.

Ms. Tina Sears-Hamilton presented a bid for three outpatient gurneys. Currently the outpatient clinic uses hospital beds for treatment room services. For sanitation purposes outpatient gurneys need to be utilized in this department for infection control. The gurneys are easier to wipe down since they must be wiped down multiple times in a day. The other gurney is to replace the gurney in the radiology department. This gurney has a torn mattress pad that prevents an adequate sanitation after each use.

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE STAFF REPORT: The Board reviewed the February meeting minutes. Mr. Keene presented Dr. James Bowers for recredentialing for Consulting staff privileges with Medical Staff. The application was approved at a recent Medical Staff meeting. Dr. Bowers does chart reviews for the hospital.

OTHER REPORTS: The February Quality Assurance/Improvement, Infection Control, Risk Management and Safety meeting was reviewed by the Board.

OLD BUSINESS: Mr. Keene updated the Board on the plan of correction from the state survey. The vacuum pump has arrived, and the installation is be coordinated with the contractor. The K Tags final summarization is being compiled to be submitted to the State.

The roof project has been delayed due to the weather. There is a couple more days’ worth of work to be done. The project is expected to be done and the final walk through completed next week.

The emergency department and isolation room project design work has been completed with the advertisement for bids to be sent out next week.

NEW BUSINESS: Trustee Lewis made a motion to accept the fiscal year 2020 audit prepared by Wendling, Noe, Nelson & Johnson LLC. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Page, Curtis, and Drummond voted yes. Motion carried.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve the purchase of three patient gurneys from Stryker as presented to the Board. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Page, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes.

Trustee Drummond made a motion to approve the annual review of the Conflict or Duality of Interest Policy as presented to the Board. Trustee Page seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Page, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes.

Trustee Page made a motion to approve the reappointment of Dr. James Bowers, to Medical Staff with Consulting Staff privileges. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Page, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to approve the resolution authorizing a restatement of the hospital’s qualified retirement plan to continue to comply with all current IRS laws. Trustee Curtis seconded the motion. Trustees Lewis, Page, Drummond, and Curtis voted yes.