Weaver Steps Down As Lady Indian Head Coach

Lady Indians Varsity Basketball Coach John Weaver has notified the Clark County R-1 administration that he is stepping down as skipper of the Lady Indians program. Weaver just completed his eighth season at the helm of the Lady Indians program, accruing a 145-66 record in Kahoka. During his tenure at Clark County, Weaver won three Clarence Cannon Conference titles, three District titles, and reached the State Quarterfinals three times. Coach Weaver guided the Lady Indians to a fourth place finish in the 2018 Class 3 State Tournament.

Prior to returning to his alma mater, the 1998 Indian graduate served as head coach at Laplata and Knox County. Weaver steps away from varsity girls basketball after 13 years with an overall record of 223-115.

John Weaver will continue to serve the students of CCR-1 as middle school PE/Health teacher.

“I plan to continue teaching and coaching some in middle school. I’m just ready to have some more free time to family and fulfill some other obligations. I’m very happy with my decision and can’t thank our school and the community enough for the support during the last eight years,” Weaver said.