Knox County Ministerial Alliance Easter Drive Through PHOTOS By Editor | April 6, 2021 The following photos were taken in Edina, MO, on Sunday, April 28, 2021, during the Knox County Ministerial Alliance Drive Through Performance of “The Life of Jesus Christ” Directed by Lea Ann Hamlin. Photos by Echo Menges Posted in Corporate Featured Stories, The Edina Sentinel Related Posts Local Officials Gather to Discuss Combining Forces to Address Needs Ahead of Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act April 7, 2021 Radio Man Reflects on Hall of Fame Career April 7, 2021 MSHSAA Announces Baseball Districts: Knox County Drops to Class 1 April 7, 2021 Barbara Louise (Lawson) Fodness April 6, 2021 Weaver Steps Down As Lady Indian Head Coach April 2, 2021