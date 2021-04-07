MSHSAA Announces Baseball Districts: Knox County Drops to Class 1

By David Sharp

The Missouri High School Activities Association has announced their Spring 2021 baseball district assignments. Knox County has been placed in Class 1 for possibly the first time since consolidation in 1963. The Eagles have historically been one of the smallest Class 2 baseball teams in Missouri.

There will be six baseball enrollment classes this season.

Knox County, North Shelby and Brashear will participate in Class 1, District 13. Atlanta, Canton, La Plata, and Marion County round out the District 13 field.

Green City is in Class 1, District 14. The Gophers were undefeated Tri-County Conference champions during the Fall of 2020 season. Bucklin/Macon County, Grundy County, Linn County, Novinger and Princeton are the remaining District 14 schools.

Milan and Scotland County will be part of Class 2, District 11. Schuyler County, Marceline and Putnam County will round out the five team District 11 field.

Clark County, Highland, and Palmyra will play in Class 3, District 7. Monroe City and Mark Twain round out the five team district.

South Shelby will play in Class 3, District 8. Father Tolton Regional Catholic of Columbia, the Missouri Military Academy at Mexico, North Callaway and South Callaway High School round out the Class 3, District 8 field.

Class 4 Districts of local interest include District 6. Centralia, Kirksville HS, Macon HS, Mexico and Moberly will make up Class 4 District 6. Bowling Green plays in Class 4, District 5.

Hannibal High School will play baseball in Class 5, District 4 with Warrenton and six St. Louis area teams. Class 6 is largely made up of teams from the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield Metro areas. All three Jefferson City High Schools play baseball in Class 6 along with Joplin