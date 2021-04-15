Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Usage Paused in State of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine administration is being paused in Missouri until further notice.

“In an abundance of caution and as per federal guidelines, we are pausing vaccination with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine until further notice in Missouri,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

A new standing order for this vaccine has been issued by DHSS and is effective immediately.

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider. Patients with other clinical questions should contact their health care provider or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411.

Providers are asked to keep any on-hand J&J vaccine in the appropriate storage unit and label it “quarantine-do not use” until further notice.

As the State of Missouri receives more information, it will be made available.

The CDC has issued a statement at: https:// www.cdc.gov/media/ releases/2021/s0413- JJ-vaccine.html