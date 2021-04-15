 Missouri Route 15 Resurfacing Project in Knox and Scotland Counties Set to Begin April 12th 

Monday, April 12, crews will begin on the Missouri Route 15 resurfacing and sidewalk project. The first phase of the project will be sidewalk work in Edina, north of Missouri Route 6. A few weeks later crews will begin the resurfacing. A more specific timeline on resurfacing will be available closer to time the work begins.

The entire project includes resurfacing from U.S. Route 136 west junction at Memphis to Missouri Route 6 north junction in Edina with sidewalk work in Edina north of MO 6, the total length of improvement being 22.307 miles. The project will also have added shoulders from U.S. 136 west junction at Memphis to MO 6 north junction in Edina, the total length of improvement being 21.788 miles.

“This project on MO 15 will include a 1-inch overlay with 2-foot paved shoulders to increase safety,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Amy Crawford.

W. L. Miller Company, of Hamilton, Illinois, was awarded this project in the amount of $2,635,410.20. They have 100 calendar days to complete the project.

A similar project on Route 15 north from Memphis to the Iowa State line was completed last summer. Route 15 was a priority unfunded need established by the NEMO RPC Transportation Advisory Council and MoDOT for the northeast district.