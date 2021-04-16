Work Continues on Routes in Shelby County

MACON – Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing shoulder and culvert work on routes in Shelby County. Please see the dates and locations below.

Shelby County Route A – Apr. 26-27, road will be one lane traffic from Missouri Route 15 to Shelby County Route T for shoulder work. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

Missouri Route 151 – Apr. 28-30, road will be closed from Shelby County Route K and Shelby County Route KK for culvert work. Work will be completed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. each day.

For the closure, motorists will need to find alternate routes during those times. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

Work zones can be found online at www.modot.org. Please drive slow through work zones, and always put your cell phone down to help eliminate distractions. Subscribe to our e-update service to receive notice of traffic impacts in your area. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast for road updates.