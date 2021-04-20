Palmyra man drowns in North River Sunday

A Palmyra man died as a result of a boating accident on the North River Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Nathan S. Allen, 39, drowned after his canoe capsized a half mile upstream from U.S. 61 at about 4:15 p.m.

The Patrol said Allen was traveling downstream and went over a low head dam when his canoe capsized.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s, Palmyra Fire, Hannibal Fire and Palmyra Police departments as well as Marion County Ambulance.

Allen’s body was taken to Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra.