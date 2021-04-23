Scotland County Hosts First Track Meet in Five Years

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 4/8/21- After years of dreaming, planning and fundraising, the new all-weather track at Scotland County R-1 became a showcase for area track and field talent at the Scotland County Relays on Thursday, April 8th. Seven men’s teams and 6 women’s teams competed in the invitational event.

The host team Tigers finished 3rd in the men’s team standings with 94.5 points. Knox County won the men’s meet with 144 points. The Lady Tigers finished 3rd with 69.5 points. The Schuyler County Lady Rams won the women’s meet with an impressive 186 points.

The Scotland County men finished as follows: 100 meters- Alex Long, 2nd, Jadin Fuller 5th; 200 meters- Alex Long, 3rd, Carson Miller, 7th; 400 meters- Jadin Fuller, 4th; 800 meters- Quinton Shaffer, 3rd; 1600 meters- Quinton Shaffer, 3rd; 4×100 relay- Jadin Fuller, Carson Miller, Alex Long and Hayden Long, Tied 1st; Shot Put- Alex Long, 2nd, Eli Kigar, 5th, Ayden Farrar-Hines, 11th; Discus- Hayden Long, 1st- 39.27m, Eli Kigar, 8th; Javelin- Hayden Long, 1st-42.14m, Eli Kigar, 4th; Long Jump- Jadin Fuller, 2nd, Carson Miller, 5th; Triple Jump- Hayden Long, 1st-12.93m.

The Scotland County women finished as follows: 100 meters- Shantel Small, 4th, Jewley Kraus, 5th; 200 meters- Shantel Small, 5th, Emma Harvey, 8th; 400 meters- Caelin Robinson, 7th, Emily Terrill, 8th; 1600 meters- Paige Bishop, 2nd; 100m hurdles- Kara Mallett, 4th; 300m hurdles- Kara Mallett, 4th; 4×100 relay- Shantel Small, Emma Anders, Jewley Kraus and Paige Bishop, 3rd; 4×200 relay- Shantel Small, Emma Harvey, Emma Anders and Caelin Robinson, 3rd; 4×400 relay- Emma Anders, Caelin Robinson, Kendal Anderson and Paige Bishop, 3rd; Shot Put- Lauren Triplett, 7th, Tresa Huber, 9th, Abby Doster, 11th; Discus- Lauren Triplett, 5th, Tresa Huber, 8th, Abby Doster, 10th; Javelin- Emily Terrill, 5th, Lauren Triplett, 7th, Kendal Anderson, 11th; High Jump- Paige Bishop, tie-2nd, Kara Mallett, tie-2nd, Brooke Smith, 4th; Long Jump- Emma Anders, 5th, Kara Mallett, 6th, Abby Doster, 7th; Triple Jump- Emma Harvey, 4th.