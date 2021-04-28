Another Hurdland Home Destroyed by Fire

By Echo Menges

Volunteers from the Hurdland and Edina Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Fire crews arrived to find a fully engulfed home on north side of Highway 6, which is located on the east end of town at 102 West Gardner Street.

The house is well known to Hurdland residents as the home of the late Harry and Virginia Holman owned by Jerry Holman. The home was occupied by David Russell at the time of the fire. Russell relocated to the home after his Hurdland house burned down following a furnace malfunction in February.

According to David Russell, he and two other people were asleep at the residence when the fire broke out. Two house guests were asleep in the living room when they heard a noise. Russell reported that the house guests woke him up and seeing that the front door/porch area was on fire.

Russell, who was sleeping in a bedroom, credits the two for saving him by waking him up in time to get out of house before the fire spread further.

Three dogs at the property also made it out unharmed.

Russell reported being checked out by the Knox County Ambulance District at the scene after breathing in smoke from the fire.

According to the Hurdland Fire Chief, the fire is under investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshall’s Office. It is unknown if the home was insured.