Rhonda Vincent “Queen of Bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent To Headline At Clark County Fair

By Mike Scott

Grammy Award winner Rhonda Vincent will headline the entertainment at the 2021 Clark County Fair. Vincent, the “Queen of Bluegrass” will play one performance on Saturday, July 17, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Vincent, a 2021 inductee into the Grand Ole Opry, has seven Grammy Award nominations.

A Greentop, Missouri native, Vincent is no stranger to Kahoka. She is a two-time Miss Kahoka Bluegrass winner, taking the crown in 1976 and 1979.

Admission to the Rhonda Vincent concert will a regular gate fee of $10 dollars or a season ticket pass, plus a $20 grandstand admission. Contact Shawn McAfee for at 319-795-4268 ticket information.

The 2021 Clark County Fair will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the 4-H and FFA Horse Show.

On Monday, July 12, Art Hall judging begins at 3:00pm, and there will be a skills showcase at 5:00pm.

Tuesday morning starts with the 4-H and FFA Dog Show at 9:00am, followed by the 4-H and FFA Cat Show at 1:00pm. A 4-H and FFA Critter’s Show will take place at 3:00pm. The Market Swine weigh in will be at 6:00pm.

On Wednesday, July 14, things really get busy.

Beef, goats and sheep will weigh in starting at 9:00am. At 4:30pm, the Clover Kids will be presented medals in the Show Arena. The Open Buck Calf Show starts at 5:00pm, followed by the 4-H and FFA Goat Show.

Out in fairgrounds, Commercial Building booths will be open from 5:00 to 10:00pm. A washer tournament will start at 6:00pm Contact Karl Hamner at 660-341-3965 for information From 6:00 to 10:00pm, the Jones and Company Carnival will have rides on the midway. Armbands are $25 for a four hour period, or 32 single tickets for $25. Each ride requires four tickets.

Hypnotist Sam Thompson will perform at 7:00pm in the grandstand.

Thursday morning, July 15, will start bright and early with the 4-H and FFA Swine Show at 8:00am. The 4-H and FFA Sheep Show will be at 1:00pm.

In addition to the Commercial Building and carnival rides, Thursday evening will feature Twilight Harness Racing, starting at 5:30pm. Contact Marvis Trump for more information at 660-341-5650.

On Friday morning, the 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle and Beef show will start at 8:00am. The Senior Showmanship Showdown will follow. A Demolition Derby highlights Friday evening, and starts at 7:00pm. Contact Britten Gray at 660-342-2456 for information. Don’t forget to check out the Commercial Building and the carnival rides.

Saturday, July 17, will be the final day of activities, starting with the 4-H and FFA Rabbit Show at 8:00am. The 4-H and FFA Poultry Show will start at 11:00 in the Show Arena, and the Rhonda Vincent concert will play in the grandstand area.

A cornhole tournament will run from 1:00 to 4:00pm, and the carnival will be open from noon until 4:00pm, and then again from 5:00 until 9:00pm

The Art Hall and Livestock awards presentation will take place at 3:30 in the show arena, followed by the Livestock and Art Hall sales.

At 7:00pm, the Outlaw/5J Rodeo will take center stage in front of the grandstands.

Don’t forget the Open Art Show and Clark County Fair History displays in the Commercial Building. For more information, contact 660-341-5650.