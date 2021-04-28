Shelbina Man Facing Multiple Felony Charges

The Shelbina Police Department responded to the 500 block of Rawlings Street to investigate a threat against person(s) on Sunday, April 25 at approximately 4:44 a.m.

While en route and upon arrival at the scene, the SPD officer was notified by the victim that a suspect had shot into the occupied residence.

According to the report released by the SPD, the responding officer confirmed the occupants of the residence were not harmed, checked the area for the suspect and upon negative finding, secured the scene and requested additional officers.

Officers from the SPD, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to assist with the investigation.

As the investigation continued, evidence was obtained and a possible suspect was identified.

A 32-year-old white male resident of Shelbina, who was identified as Zachary Harris, was later taken into custody without incident in the 300 block of South Center Street.

Harris was interviewed by officers at the Shelbina Police Department.

Harris was incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Forty-first Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Mike Greenwell granted a warrant for arrest for the following: Felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felony Assault in the Second Degree, Felony Property Damage in the First Degree and Felony Armed Criminal Action.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

All suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.