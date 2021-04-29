Sullivan County Vaccine Clinic to be Held May 5th

Sullivan County Health Department Press Release

Registration for the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine will open beginning Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Friday, April 30, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. And again, on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 – Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (or until appointments are full).

The clinic is scheduled for -Wednesday-May 5th, 2021.

Sullivan County Health Department has received 200 doses of J&J Covid-19 Vaccine. We will be targeting all unvaccinated population (age 18+}.

The clinic will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at North Central Missouri Electric Co-op in Milan, MO 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Those being vaccinated will need to FOLLOW COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNS INTO their Shop Building. Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must Pre-Register for the clinic by calling one of the registration phone lines below.

•(660} 292-2491

•(660)292-2619

•(660)292-2541

Those registered will need to print and complete the vaccine consent form, which you can find on SCHD’s website (http:// schdmilanmo.com/), click on “covid-19 outbreak”, look under “resources”, and click on covid-19 vaccine consent form.

Please print and complete the form prior to clinic and bring it with you. Those registered will also be assigned an ID# to write on the consent form. No one will receive a vaccine without a correct ID# and completed consent form.

Phone lines will be busy so please exercise patience. Please note that people who are receiving antibody therapy must wait 90 days before receiving a covid-19 vaccine. Please do not register if you are sick.