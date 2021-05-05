Branch Manager Jeanie James Retires From USB in Edina

By Echo Menges

Jeanie James, 65, of Bee Ridge officially retired from United State Bank (USB) in Edina on Friday, April 30, 2021.

She began her service as a part-time Bank Teller in 1995. She was promoted to Branch Manager in December of 2009 following the retirement of Nancy Hamlin.

Her favorite part of working at the bank is dealing with the employees and the public. People are her favorite.

A reception was held on Friday for James where the community was invited to visit and have refreshments.

Jeanie is the daughter of Ray Prebe of Edina and the late Viola Prebe. She grew up in rural Edina near where she lives now and graduated from the Knox County High School in 1973.

She and her husband Randy have three children, Christopher, Shelli and Cody. They have seven grandchildren.

James plans to spend her retirement enjoying them.