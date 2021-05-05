Jane Moore Honored With McCaskill Award

Northeast Missouri – The Board of Directors of the Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals (MATCP) has awarded the 2020 Claire McCaskill Award to Jane Moore, 2nd Judicial Circuit Treatment Court Case Manager. The McCaskill Award is the Association’s highest honor, and is given each year to a Treatment Court professional who exemplifies the commitment and responsibility of a Treatment Court Professional and who is the “most valuable player” within the Missouri Treatment Court system.

The Award was presented to Moore during the 23rd Annual Treatment Court Conference, held last week, virtually because of the COVID pandemic.

Moore has been the Case Manager for the 2nd Circuit Treatment Court programs for six years, and served in other capacities prior to that.

The McCaskill Award is named for former Senator Claire McCaskill, who founded the first Treatment Court in Missouri during her time as Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney.

Matt Wilson, Adair County Prosecuting Attorney and MATCP President said, “Jane Moore is truly the “Most Valuable Player” on the 2nd Circuit Treatment Court Team, and a shining example of what Treatment Court professionals can accomplish with hard work, compassion, and a clear vision of the future. Her assistance to the participants is invaluable.”

(Editor’s Note: Moore was nominated for this award by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington. The letter written on her behalf is included below.)

As Case Manager for the Treatment Court programs in the 2nd Circuit, Jane Moore saw unmet needs in Adair, Knox and Lewis Counties.

She knew that a truly successful Treatment Court programs needed to provide more than UA testing and shock incarceration. The “next level program” needed to help the participants learn how to live their lives in a productive way, so they didn’t go back to their old habits.

Her sympathetic ear and “we can fix this” attitude had turned her into the “Mother Confessor” for the 48 participants in the 2nd Circuit’s programs. She heard their struggles, not just with recovery, but with putting their lives back together after years of addiction.

Jane knew they needed more than clean UAs, and she set out to bring help, education and support, so they could reconstruct their lives.

In 2018 and 2019, Jane was instrumental in the 2nd Circuit Juvenile Court adopting a Family Treatment Court in all three counties in the Circuit. She worked with Deputy Juvenile Officers and Children Division workers to implement a workable program, combining the Juvenile Court regulations and the Treatment Courts Ten Key Components. She help present a day-long training for Deputy Juvenile officers and Children Division workers (some of them a bit reluctant about the whole “drug court thing”) about addiction, treatment court, and drug testing protocols.

She was also pivotal in the expansion of the Adult Treatment Court program and Family Treatment Court program into Knox County and Lewis County. The 2nd Circuit now has eight programs within the three counties, and reaches those who need to be in recovery throughout the entire Circuit, not just in Kirksville.

Jane brokered a partnership with A.T. Still University Medical and Dental school to provide free routine exams and healthcare for participants and their children. The Wellness Clinic was conducted on 12/7/19 through the work of the “Still Caring Health Connection,” a volunteer organization within the A.T. Still University Medical and Dental School. Treatment Court participants were given follow-up appointments for needed medical and dental care. The event, which will recur periodically, also helped participants see that regular healthcare could be provided in a friendly and non-judgmental way. Thanks to Jane’s work, the event was widely covered in the news media and provided a positive perspective of the programs within the community.

She instituted monthly “enrichment” classes for Treatment Court participants, in 2019, with education and training involving:

“Starting a Fitness and Healthy Eating Plan”, with two visits to a gym, taught by Jane and a Treatment Court Graduate and health and fitness buff.

“Living on Garden Fresh Foods”, with an EBT specialist and including a Saturday morning field trip to the Kirksville Farmers Market, where participants were challenged to plan a meal for their family with fresh produce items;

Job hunting and Resume building

Parenting Skills classes called, “Strong Parents”, with an University Extension educator who taught parenting skills, with separate sessions for men only on “Being a Good Father.” He and Jane also taught a time management session and a session on dealing with stress.

Jane also partnered with a local Emergency Department nurse to offer Treatment Court participants education in routine medical issues for women, and men. These separate session encouraged candid discussions of medical issues. The sessions also dealt with proper use and control of prescription medications.

The Family Treatment Court also provided Jane opportunities to encourage healthy interactions between Parents, Children, Foster parents and Case workers.

Jane organized an April, 2019 Easter Egg Hunt for Treatment Court participants and their kids. She invited the Foster Parents and Children’s Division caseworkers to participate as well. This event allowed the parents to have a fun interaction with their children; and allowed Foster Parents and caseworkers to gain some confidence in the parents, or to provide some gentle correction if things were not going well. Everyone learned something, and had a good time.

She repeated this same exercise with a trip to a “Pumpkin Patch” around Halloween. The interaction between the parents, foster parents and caseworkers (and even the Judge), in a less stressful environment was beneficial to everyone, especially the children.

All the while, she continued all of her other duties; collection of UAs, finding employment opportunities, encouraging HiSet work, working with voc-rehab and looking for affordable housing. All to the benefit of the Treatment Court participants.

At every turn, Jane Moore has been urging the 2nd Circuit Treatment Court Team onward, insisting that the Team can do more to help participants in their recovery. Helping educate and train them so they can put their lives back together. Her firm hand, and insistence on “personal responsibility” has been a blessing to Treatment Court participants and their families throughout the whole 2nd Circuit. She should be awarded the 2020 Most Valuable Treatment Court Team member Award.