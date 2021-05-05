New County Shed Planned

By Mike Scott

“We are in the process of getting ready to build a new county shed,” said Presiding Commissioner Buddy Kattelmann, in a Thursday, April 29 interview with The Media.

The location will be just south of Kahoka on Hwy. 81. The county purchased the property several years ago.

“We’re in the process of buying a “second”, where someone ordered a building but didn’t take delivery of it,’ Kattelmann said. This could save the county about half of the normal cost.

The building is planned to be a 75×125 pre-engineered, heated, metal frame building.

“We have to make sure that it meets our criteria since it was ordered by someone else,” said Eastern District Commissioner Henry Dienst. “We plan to do a lot of the basic work by ourselves.”

“One of the main reasons we’re doing this, is, in the wintertime, if your graders are sitting in a condition that’s frozen, it causes so much trouble to get everything running. With this building, our active daily use equipment can be put in there to keep it warm,” he said,

The county will also maintain the current shed site, for equipment that does not need to be under roof. A chain link fence will be added to that site for security.

The commissioners also reported that county road conditions were “pretty good shape”. The county is just about finished rocking the conservation roads, which is paid for with state funds. They will also continue rocking all county roads “end to end” on a three-year rotation. Higher traffic volume roads will be rocked every other year. In total, roughly 200 miles of county road is rocked every year, not including repairs as needed.

Clark County will receive around $1.3 million on fund from the federal government, as part of the American Rescue Plan.

“We haven’t received any written guidelines for using those funds,” said Kattelmann. “We’ve asked every office hold for ideas that would make their job smoother and more efficient for the community. But until we get guidelines, I can’t say how the money will be spent.”

The county is also working on a software upgrade that will improve emergency response time. The upgrade is actually an addition to the county assessor’s property software, and will provide better cross-referencing of addresses, phone numbers, landmarks, etc., to help dispatchers guide emergency vehicle in rural areas.

“We do not have an E-911 system, but we hope this will be the next best thing,” said Dienst.

“We feel it’s going to be a really good investment,” Dienst added.