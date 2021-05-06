Milan FFA Knowledge Team Places Third In State Competition

SEDALIA, Mo., April 30, 2021 – The Milan FFA Chapter placed third in the FFA knowledge career development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. There were 26 teams in the competition.

The team members include Adan Callejo, Jackson Smith, Danika Shepard and Kyla White. Callejo placed ninth, Smith placed ninth, Shepard placed 16th and White placed 20th out of 94 participants. The Milan FFA advisors are Cassie Cowles and Jarred Sayre.

The knowledge teams spend numerous hours studying for the 100-question test covering FFA history and information on the National FFA Organization.

Sponsored by the Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Department, this contest is one of many ways the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage students in learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.