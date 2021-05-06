Scotland County Provides New Option For Proper Disposal Of Worn U.S. Flags

WASHINGTON – In partnership with the National Association of Counties and Missouri Association of Counties, the Scotland County Commission has installed a flag retirement box, at no cost to the county, at the Scotland County Courthouse located in the first floor hallway.

“This centrally-located drop-off provides convenience while respecting our national symbol,” said Duane Ebeling, Scotland County Presiding Commissioner. “The county is unified in helping enable our citizens to respect our great nation while disposing of old or worn out flags.”

The United States Flag Code prescribes flag etiquette — everything from flying it near other flags to instructions on how to raise and lower it. “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says the code.

Flags should be folded respectfully before being placed in the box. Members of VFW Post 4958 have volunteered to be responsible for the proper disposal of the worn flags.

“We are pleased to provide these flag retirement boxes. Helping residents properly dispose of worn U.S. flags is consistent with our commitment to public service and community engagement,” said NACo President Judge Gary Moore from Boone County, Ky.