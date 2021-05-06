Triplett Of Memphis Chapter Named State FFA Vice President

SEDALIA, Mo., April 30, 2021 – During the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention, Anna Triplett was named the 2021-2022 State FFA Vice President. Triplett is a member of the Memphis FFA Chapter. Her parents Curt Triplett and the late Vanessa Triplett of Rutledge. Her advisor is Waltedda Blessing.

Triplett’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of raising and exhibiting Boer goats. She also works on her family’s row crop operation.

During high school, Triplett served as chapter president, 1st vice president, and secretary, and area president.

Triplett participated in livestock evaluation, dairy cattle evaluation, and entomology career development events, and FFA knowledge leadership development event. At state, she placed ninth individually and second as a team in livestock evaluation CDE. She was named the Chapter Star Farmer. Triplett is a graduate of Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy and Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence Academy.

In addition to FFA, Triplett served as the National Honor Society president and secretary. She participated in varsity softball, cheerleading and scholar bowl. Outside of school, Triplett is a member of the Gorin Go- Getters 4-H Club. She also served as Scotland County 4-H Council president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, and reporter.

After graduating high school, Triplett’s plans include attending the University of Missouri, Columbia, to study animal science. She then will pursue a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine. Triplett said she hopes to work in animal reproduction.

The Missouri FFA has 25,662 members representing 351 chapters. The national organization has more than 760,000 members representing 8,739 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.