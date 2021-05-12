Knox County Prosecutor Appointed as New Lewis County Associate Circuit Judge

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Prosecutor has been given a new posting by Governor Mike Parson.

Corey Moon, 32, of Edina has been appointed as the new Lewis County Associate Circuit Judge by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The announcement was made midday Friday with a short press release from the Governor’s office.

“It’s been my goal, since going to law school, to be a judge. I feel like I have the experience and the temperament and the ability to make sound decisions. I like being a public servant. I am excited to get to work for the citizens of Lewis County,” said Corey Moon. “It has been an honor to serve Knox County as Prosecuting Attorney. I’ve made a lot of good friends and I would like to thank the citizens of Knox County for their support.”

Moon, who is more than halfway through his first term as the Knox County Prosecutor filed for the office as a Democrat and changed his party affiliation to Republican during his term. He will take the place of recently retired Judge Fred Westhoff. Judge Westoff retired 19-months ahead of the end of his term in office on April 30, 2021, after decades of being on the bench.

“It’s a huge honor. I know Judge Westhoff has been there for over 30 years. To come in and take over after someone has been in it for so long is a big challenge, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to,” said Moon.

Moon is entering at a time of loss and upheaval at the Lewis County Courthouse with the recent untimely death of newly appointed Circuit Clerk Jamie Goodwin and the unexpected retirement of Judge Westhoff.

“There are good Deputy Clerks in the office and it would be expected for the Governor’s office to fill the Circuit Clerk vacancy soon. Jamie Goodwin and I worked together since I started as the Assistant Prosecutor in Lewis County. We worked well together, and he was a great help to me. We would have worked well together. I definitely miss him,” said Moon.

Moon is a Lewis County native. He is the son of Terry and Julie Moon of Canton and the nephew of retired Clark County Associate Circuit Judge John Moon.

Moon grew up and attended school in Canton graduating from the Canton R-5 High School in 2007. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Justice Systems and Political Science from Truman State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Before being elected as the Knox County Prosecutor, he served as the Assistant Prosecutor in Lewis County under Lewis County Prosecutor Jake DeCoster. He has also worked as a Special Prosecutor assigned by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

At the time of his appointment, Moon was also working as an Assistant Prosecutor in Macon County and recently joined the Army National Guard JAG program.

Moon expects to be sworn-in to office in the near future, however, an exact date has not been set.