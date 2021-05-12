Lady Indians Take District Track Title

The Clark County Lady Indians claimed the Class 2, District 4 track title with a strong performance at Monroe City on Saturday, May 8. The Lady Indians edged Palmyra 113.75 to 112 to become district champions.

Alexis Ellison placed first in three events. She won the 100M in 12.98, and the 200M in 26.86. She also won the long jump, with a distance of 4.95M.

Elly Hamner was the only other Lady Indian individual champion. Her javelin throw of 32.92M was enough for the title.

Ellison qualified for the sectional meet in the 100M, 200M, 400M and Long Jump. Grace Buschling qualified for the sectional meet in the 1600M and 3200Mm and as part of the 4x800M Relay.

Abby Plenge will compete in three events at the sectional, qualifying in the 100M, 200M and 4x400M Relay.

Kiara Brunk will advance to the section in Triple Jump and as part of the 4x400M Relay.

Elly Hamner and Ally Fox will both advance in Javelin, and Maggie Weaver will advance in two events: 4x400M Relay and 4x800M Relay.

Delana Hess will compete in the 4x400M Relay, and Cady St. Clair and Mady Johnson will advance in the 4x800M.

The lone Indian runner to advance to the sectional will be Ethan Nelson.

Individual results were:

GIRLS RESULTS

100 METER DASH

12.98 Alexis Ellison1st13.16 Abby Plenge3rd

200 METER DASH

26.86 Alexis Ellison1st27.40 Abby Plenge3rd

400 METER DASH

1:02.58 Abby Plenge 2nd

1:04.36 Alexis Ellison 4th

800 METER RUN

2:50.27 Cady St.Clair 6th

2:57.70 Maggie Weaver 10th

1600 METER RUN

5:49.25 Grace Buschling 2nd

6:46.47 Mia Johnson 13th

3200 METER RUN

12:10.64 Grace Buschling 2nd

14:47.67 Mia Johnson 9th

100 METER HURDLES

20.64 Olivia Miller8th21.80 Lundyn Neves13th

300 METER HURDLES

59.57 Lundyn Neves10th1:03.09 Olivia Miller14th

4X100 METER RELAY

1:00.44 Relay Team10th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:02.43 Relay Team9th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:28.52 Relay Team3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:48.43 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

4.95m Alexis Ellison1st4.32m Kiara Brunk9th

TRIPLE JUMP

9.91m Kiara Brunk4th8.92m Hope Ross8th

POLE VAULT

2.05m Mady Johnson 7th1.9m Bryleigh Shaffer 11th

DISCUS

27.15mAllison Fox 7th22.78mBre Chamley 10th

JAVELIN

32.92mElana Hamner 1st31.7mAllison Fox 3rd

SHOT PUT

9.78m Elana Hamner 7th

8.81m Allison Fox 12th

BOYS RESULTS

100 METER DASH

14.08 Kyle Gregory18th15.54 David Poelvoorde 19th

200 METER DASH

26.31 Landon Toolate 11th28.18 Carter Plenge18th

400 METER DASH

1:00.04 Jonathan Shinn 14th1:02.87 Carter Harper 16th

800 METER RUN

2:20.87 Callan Wheeler 12th2:32.23 Colin Nichols 17th

1600 METER RUN

5:12.03 Ethan Nelson 5th

6:09.21 Landon Arnold 16th

3200 METER RUN

11:09.24Ethan Nelson 2nd13:02.75 Landon Arnold 13th

4X100 METER RELAY

1:02.65 Relay Team11th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:57.23 Relay Team9th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:56.98 Relay Team6th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:54.55 Relay Team7th

LONG JUMP

3.97m Carter Harper 20th

TRIPLE JUMP

10.44m Jonathan Shinn 9th

DISCUS

32.61m Luke Plenge11th26.14m Hunter Yancy 21st

JAVELIN

31.19m Callan Wheeler 14th29.92m Colin Nichols 16th

SHOT PUT

11.85m Luke Plenge12th

11.03m Clinton Chamley 17th