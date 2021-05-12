Lady Indians Take District Track Title
The Clark County Lady Indians claimed the Class 2, District 4 track title with a strong performance at Monroe City on Saturday, May 8. The Lady Indians edged Palmyra 113.75 to 112 to become district champions.
Alexis Ellison placed first in three events. She won the 100M in 12.98, and the 200M in 26.86. She also won the long jump, with a distance of 4.95M.
Elly Hamner was the only other Lady Indian individual champion. Her javelin throw of 32.92M was enough for the title.
Ellison qualified for the sectional meet in the 100M, 200M, 400M and Long Jump. Grace Buschling qualified for the sectional meet in the 1600M and 3200Mm and as part of the 4x800M Relay.
Abby Plenge will compete in three events at the sectional, qualifying in the 100M, 200M and 4x400M Relay.
Kiara Brunk will advance to the section in Triple Jump and as part of the 4x400M Relay.
Elly Hamner and Ally Fox will both advance in Javelin, and Maggie Weaver will advance in two events: 4x400M Relay and 4x800M Relay.
Delana Hess will compete in the 4x400M Relay, and Cady St. Clair and Mady Johnson will advance in the 4x800M.
The lone Indian runner to advance to the sectional will be Ethan Nelson.
Individual results were:
GIRLS RESULTS
100 METER DASH
12.98 Alexis Ellison1st13.16 Abby Plenge3rd
200 METER DASH
26.86 Alexis Ellison1st27.40 Abby Plenge3rd
400 METER DASH
1:02.58 Abby Plenge 2nd
1:04.36 Alexis Ellison 4th
800 METER RUN
2:50.27 Cady St.Clair 6th
2:57.70 Maggie Weaver 10th
1600 METER RUN
5:49.25 Grace Buschling 2nd
6:46.47 Mia Johnson 13th
3200 METER RUN
12:10.64 Grace Buschling 2nd
14:47.67 Mia Johnson 9th
100 METER HURDLES
20.64 Olivia Miller8th21.80 Lundyn Neves13th
300 METER HURDLES
59.57 Lundyn Neves10th1:03.09 Olivia Miller14th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:00.44 Relay Team10th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:02.43 Relay Team9th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:28.52 Relay Team3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:48.43 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
4.95m Alexis Ellison1st4.32m Kiara Brunk9th
TRIPLE JUMP
9.91m Kiara Brunk4th8.92m Hope Ross8th
POLE VAULT
2.05m Mady Johnson 7th1.9m Bryleigh Shaffer 11th
DISCUS
27.15mAllison Fox 7th22.78mBre Chamley 10th
JAVELIN
32.92mElana Hamner 1st31.7mAllison Fox 3rd
SHOT PUT
9.78m Elana Hamner 7th
8.81m Allison Fox 12th
BOYS RESULTS
100 METER DASH
14.08 Kyle Gregory18th15.54 David Poelvoorde 19th
200 METER DASH
26.31 Landon Toolate 11th28.18 Carter Plenge18th
400 METER DASH
1:00.04 Jonathan Shinn 14th1:02.87 Carter Harper 16th
800 METER RUN
2:20.87 Callan Wheeler 12th2:32.23 Colin Nichols 17th
1600 METER RUN
5:12.03 Ethan Nelson 5th
6:09.21 Landon Arnold 16th
3200 METER RUN
11:09.24Ethan Nelson 2nd13:02.75 Landon Arnold 13th
4X100 METER RELAY
1:02.65 Relay Team11th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:57.23 Relay Team9th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:56.98 Relay Team6th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:54.55 Relay Team7th
LONG JUMP
3.97m Carter Harper 20th
TRIPLE JUMP
10.44m Jonathan Shinn 9th
DISCUS
32.61m Luke Plenge11th26.14m Hunter Yancy 21st
JAVELIN
31.19m Callan Wheeler 14th29.92m Colin Nichols 16th
SHOT PUT
11.85m Luke Plenge12th
11.03m Clinton Chamley 17th