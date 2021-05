The PHS boys varsity basketball has a new head coach.

The Palmyra R-I School District announced Friday the hiring of Brian Rea as the new head coach.

In addition, Rea will serve as middle school physical education teacher and middle school football coach.

Rea is currently serving as athletic director, teacher and coach at Payson CUSD #1 in Payson, Ill.

During his 13-year tenure at Payson, Rea’s teams have amassed a 256-86 record.