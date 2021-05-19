New Knox County Prosecutor Sworn-In to Office

By Echo Menges

Andrew Boster, 37, of Kirksville, was sworn-in as the new Knox County Prosecutor on Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021, by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Redington at the Knox County Courthouse in Edina.

Boster grew up in Oregon and graduated from Nyssa High School. He continued his education at the University of Brigham Young in Utah and the University of Oregon before receiving his Law Degree from the University of Utah.

After completing law school, Boster became an Assistant Prosecutor in Adair County. He has been an Adair County Assistant Prosecutor for the last four years.

Former Knox County Prosecutor Corey Moon approached Boster about accepting the position as Knox County Prosecutor before Moon was appointed as the Lewis County Associate Circuit Judge by Governor Mike Parson. Judge Moon was sworn-in to office just hours before Boster.

“I’m really excited to be here,” said Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster. “I’m highly self motivated and I like to think of myself as being efficient. I want to make sure that the transition and the opportunity to work here is smooth and efficient and justice is served.”

Boster will finish the current term in office and hopes to find a way to continue in the position without having to relocate his family. He and his wife Sierra have five children ages 10, 8, 5, 3 and 2-months.