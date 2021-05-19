On To State Track

Clark County’s track and field team had a good day at the Class 2 Sectional Meet at Monroe City on Saturday, May 15. Several Lady Indians and one Indian advanced to next Friday’s Missouri Class 2 Track and Field Championships.

Alexis Ellison is the 2021 Sectional Champion in the Long Jump. Ellison cleared 16-10 to claim the title, and advances to state.

Ellison also will be going to state in two other events. In the 100M Dash, her time of 12.68 put her in second place. In the 200M, she placed third, with a time of 26.44. Ellison just missed the mark in the 400M, finishing fifth with a time of 1:03.39.

Abby Plenge placed fourth in the 100M Dash, with a time of 12.85, good enough to advance to state. Plenge also placed fourth in the 400M, with a time of 1:01.49. Her fifth-place finish in the 200M was fell just short of going to state. Her time as 27.51

The Lady Indian 4×400 team of Delana Hess, Kiara Brunk, Maggie Weaver and Abby Plenge will advance, with a time of 4:23.89.

Distance runners Grace Buschling and Ethan Nelson will both compete at state. Buschling took second in both the 1600M and 3200M races, with times of 5:42.59 and 12:19.84. Nelson’s time of 10:45.62 put him in third place.

Elana Hamner and Ally Fox both advance to the state meet in the Javelin. Hamner’s throw of 108-08 put her in second place. Fox placed third, with a throw of 105-04.

The Lady Indian 4×800 team of Grace Buschling, Cady St. Clair, Maggie Weaver and Mady Johnson placed fifth, just missing a trip to state, with a time of 10:52.95.

Finally, Kiara Brunk placed fifth in the triple jump, with a distance of 31-08.