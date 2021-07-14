Bringing Special Events Closer To Home

By Denise Shannon

Jeff and Renee Kirchner, of Kahoka, decided that they wanted to help the community by buying a place and fixing it up, to allow the locals bring their special events closer to home. The Kirchners purchased building at 645 Vine Street, which was formerly the Moose Club and Big Ed’s.

The name of the business is “The Venue On Vine.”

Besides the two owners, Jeff and Renee, Kim Shuman will be helping manage as well.

“It’s an event center. It can host anything, birthdays, graduations, weddings, receptions, bridal showers, baby showers, reunions, anything,” said Renee. “It was my husband’s idea. He thought that our community needed something like this, and so, he thought of the idea and then he let the reins go, and let me decorate and design it, and then it all kind of went from there.”

Asked how the business got its name, Renee replied, “Actually, we’re on Vine Street, and my husband came up with, ‘The Venue’. My sister-in-law, Kim Schuman, said, ‘What about The Venue on Vine’, so, between the two of them, they collaborated and decided that sounded good, that is where it went from there”, said Kirchner.

“We are just excited and hoping that this is a place that our community can gather at and enjoy one another. And, I am just excited to share the building, and see what everybody thinks about it because it has transformed completely from the previous establishments. From the Moose that was built in 91 from our school Building Trades to Big Ed’s Restaurant. And, now we have an event center, said Kirchner.

Kirchner said, “We wanted it to be a farmhouse theme. I just wanted it to be open. The building will hold up to 250 people. The building is handicapped accessible. When you rent the building, you get all the tables and chairs that seat up to 200 people. They are all white. All throughout the building there is a new sound system, there is wi-fi and we have put in a new bar.”

“Everything can be catered here. There is no restaurant here any longer. You can rent different rooms, you can rent the small bar room, which is $250.00 to rent for the evening. And, if you want to rent the bigger room, it’s $600.00 for the evening, and the bar would be included. If someone wants to rent the entire building, for example a wedding reception for the weekend, it would cost $1,000 to rent”, said Kirchner.

“I only serve beer and wine. No hard liquors”, said Kirchner. “Alcohol is only being served on Monday-Saturday. No Sunday alcohol will be sold at all. And, there is no smoking.”

“There is to be no outside alcohol brought in on our property or anything like that because I have a liquor license and I would get into trouble if I had somebody to bring in outside alcohol,” she added.

“Anybody can rent it at any time. They just need to call me. It’s open to the community completely. All they have to do is call me on my cell phone, which is 660-216-1788. Or, if they want to ,they can get on Facebook, or they can go to [email protected] and send me a message. But, most typically people just call me”, said Kirchner.

“They can call me at any time and if they can’t reach me, they can get ahold of my sister-in-law Kim Shuman and make arrangements with her. Her number is 660-341-6165.”

Kirchner said, “We’re just excited, we have worked very hard. This project started in February on the 15, and I had a great crew that provided amazing help along with my family and we couldn’t have done it without them all. It was a lot of hard work, and now we are excited and ready to share it with the community.”