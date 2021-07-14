Luray Man Arrested For Domestic Assault, Attempted Murder

Court documents have revealed more details in the Domestic Assault and Attempted Murder arrest of Kenneth Leo Spring, 51, of Luray. Spring has been charged with two counts of Domestic Assault-1st Degree-Serious Physical Injury (Class A felony), and a single count of Attempted Murder-2nd degree (Class B felony), following several days of allegedly assaulting a female at their rural Luray residence.

On the evening of July 6 and early morning hours of July 7, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, MSHP SWAT team, and a Missouri Conservation agent, executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for Spring at 14739 County Road 39, Luray, Missouri.

According to the probable cause statement for the case (#21-CK-CR00230), law enforcement officers were dispatched to the rural Luray address during the afternoon of Monday, July 5. They were unable to make contact with Spring at that time.

On Monday evening, July 5, officers met with the victim regarding the alleged domestic assault. She reported that Spring had been beating her since July 1, and did not stop until July 5. She stated that Spring had hit her in the face, and her face had severe bruising. She stated that her nose had been bleeding on and off all day. The victim also stated that Spring attempted to choke her with a piece of wire. Her finger was allegedly cut by the wire as he tightened it. She also reported Spring had struck her in the back of the neck, and there were blood spots on the back of her clothing. She had bruising and cuts on all parts of her body. These incidents allegedly occurred at the residence and in a vehicle between the rural Luray residence and Keokuk, Iowa.

In another interview with Sheriff Shawn Webster on July 6, held at the Scotland County Hospital, the victim told Webster that “when Spring was attempting to choke her with the wire he was threatening to slice her neck.” She stated that Spring refused to take her to the hospital to seek medical attention for the cut finger. She reported that on the drive to Keokuk, Spring punched her and smacked her. He allegedly threatened to kill her and all her family. She told Webster that Spring “beat the h*** out of her all day” on July 4. She found her keys and was walking out when Spring struck her three times.

The probable cause statement also alleges that when Spring threatened to kill the victim and her family, it was in the vehicle, with her adult son present.

She told Webster that she has a bone cracked in her left eye socket.

Spring has criminal convictions in Iowa involving burglary, drug charges and assault charges, dating as far back as 1990, according to the probable cause statement.

Spring was taken into custody at 2:10am on Wednesday, July 7. According to Sheriff Webster, after several hours of negotiation, tear gas was used to get Spring to come out of the residence.

A fire was then discovered at the residence. The cause of the fire is under a separate investigation. Firefighters from the Clark County Rural Fire Department and Revere Fire Department responded. The home was destroyed.

Spring is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $200,000 cash only bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, July 9.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.