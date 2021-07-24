Milan Airport Welcomes Crop-Dusters

Submitted by Clint Bogard

The Crop-Dusters were pilots and airplanes of Chris Scrogin, Owner of Rice Flying Service LLC out of Corning, Arkansas, with nearby services based out of Marshall, Missouri’s Municipal Airport. The agricultural fertilizer was supplied by trucks and equipment led by Barry Reed, Manager of Milan’s MFA’s local Agricultural Services here in Milan on Friday, July 9th, 2021.

Bogard, Milan Airport’s Owner- Operator was present along with Milan Airport’s Manager Cully Cowgill to provide ground support services as needed by the crop-dusting airplane’s operations.

Bogard was stated as saying “This is very exciting and great news for the establishment and growth of our new Milan Community Airport. Providing airport operations and services are a wonderful start to our community’s growth and expanding future along with the start-up of the new East Locust Creek Reservoir Project”. Which was just recently finalized and approved by Missouri’s Governor, Mike Parson.

Milan Airport’s Manager Cully Cowgill stated that “This is fantastic growth and expansion of our local community and the surrounding area. Aviation provides another option for a growing need of travel to the community for both business and leisure”.

Bogard added by saying, “I really don’t know what else to add, other than feel free to come on out to visit us and see what is all going on out here. Not only do we have interesting fun things happening, but now very important business travel and farm services starting to happen. Also, very crucial agricultural farm services taking place just like the crop-dusting being provided for local area farmers. Again, it’s fantastic and exciting news for all us in our community of Milan and Sullivan County”.

The airport is located South of Milan off of Highway 5.

The Crop-Dusters from Rice Flying Service LLC recently arrived a second time (with different pilots and planes) last Wednesday afternoon out at the Bogard- Cowgill Airport. Again, the fertilizer was provided by MFA Agri Services of Milan’s Office. Their services moved onto the North over the weekend and flew out of the Unionville Airport to service farmland up North in Putnam County.

Bogard noted that “Aviation crop-dusting is rapidly growing with great speed and enthusiasm. Especially since local crop farmers are starting to realize their crops are much easier to reach from the air to be sprayed with fertilizer verses on the ground via trucks, tractors and trailers”.