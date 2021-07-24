Richie and Amanda Webster live on a 39 acre farm. Richie has raised cattle since he was 11 years old. The family bought their first sheep heard and have raised sheep ever since along with the cattle. Amanda was involved in 4-H for 4 years as a youth taking up sewing and cake decorating. Richie is employed with Hunter Body Shop in Edina, MO and has worked their for the last 17 years.

Amanda works for Peoples Bank of Wyaconda and has worked there for 15 years. They have three children who are all members of the Fox River Clovers 4-H Club. Chayce who is 13 years old and has been an active 4-H member for 5 years showing sheep and cattle. Chandler is 9 years old and was a clover kid for 3 years and is in his second year as a 4-H member and is proud to be showing sheep, pigs, and cattle. Mazlynn is 5 years old and has enjoyed her first year as a clover kid. Chayce is active in baseball, basketball, football, and track, Chandler is active in basketball, flag football, and baseball and Mazlynn stays busy with dance and t-ball. The Webster Family will represent Clark County at the 2021 Missouri State Fair as the 2020- 2021 State Fair Farm Family.