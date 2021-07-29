Sharpe Arrested, Accused of Embezzlement from Heartland Ministries

By Marlana Smith

Shelby County, MO – Thursday, July 29, 2021 – David M. Sharpe, 36, of Bethel, is being accused of stealing a large amount of money from multiple businesses in the Heartland community and buying illegal drugs online. Sharpe allegedly gave investigators a written confession, according to court documents.

Sharpe was arrested Tuesday, July 27, for two counts of stealing $25,000 or more (Felony C) in case number 21SB-CR00126, which was filed by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, July 28. A Class C felony conviction carries a prison sentence of three to 10 years.

The Probable Cause Statement by Shelby County Sheriff Arron Fredrickson states that Sharpe knowingly appropriated cash and or checks over the value of $25,000 from businesses of CNS International Ministries, Heartland Community Church and Sharpe Holdings between the dates of July 27, 2018, and June 12, 2020. Sharpe in accused of knowingly appropriating cash and or checks over the value of $25,000 from the same businesses between June 19, 2020, and July 9, 2021.

Sharpe allegedly deposited the stolen funds into his personal bank account in order to illegally purchase pain medication online, according to court documents.

Sharpe is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 cash only bond. His first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

David M. Sharpe is presumed innocent unless he is proven guilty in court.

More information will be released when it becomes available.