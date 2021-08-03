COVID-19 Cases Increase In Clark County

COVID-19 cases in Missouri are on the rise again

According to the DHSS Public Health dashboard, there were 12,961 confirmed new cases in the state, in the past seven days, from July 23 through July 29. There were an addition 3997 probable cases, and 36 confirmed deaths. 94,770 PCR tests were performed during the period, along with 57,073 antigen tests. To date, Missouri has seen over 570,000 confirmed cases, with another 110,000 probable cases of the COVID-19 virus. There have been 9667 deaths statewide.

In a Facebook post on July 29, the Clark County Health Department said, “We have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in Clark County. There are currently 19 active cases in isolation with zero hospitalizations.”

Clark County has had 14 confirmed cases in seven-day time frame. In addition, there were four probable cases in the same time period, based on antigen test results. In total, there were 53 PCR tests and 67 antigen tests in the past seven days.

Wastewater tracking confirms that the virus is increasing in Kahoka, with the viral load increasing more than 40 percent in the last week.

Clark County has had a total of 536 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 220 probable cases. There have been 10 deaths. 3337 PCR tests have been given, plus an additional 4017 antigen tests.

Just to the south, Lewis County has seen only a single new confirmed case in the last seven day period, plus 10 probable cases.

To the west, Scotland County has had only one confirmed case, and Know County has had zero cases in the past seven day period. Shelby County has had two cases in the last seven days, and 10 probable cases.

Adair County has seen 64 cases in the past seven days, along with one probable case and one death. The highest numbers in northeast Missouri can be found in Marion County, where there have been 85 confirmed in the last seven days, plus 78 probable cases.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective and long-lasting tool available against COVID-19 and does significantly lower the risk if severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The Clark County Health Department continues to encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19…Free COVID vaccine (Moderna and J&J) is available for those 18 and up at the Clark County Health Department every Tuesday and Thursday by appointment only,” the CCHD said in a Facebook post.

Last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that over the next three months, 900 Missourians that have been or will be vaccinated will win cash or education savings prizes in the amount of $10,000. Official rules, frequently asked questions, and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win.

Additionally, local public health agencies that administer COVID-19 vaccines will now be eligible to provide a financial incentive of up to $25 for each vaccine recipient.

Safer Activities for You and Your Family

If you are fully vaccinated, you can participate in many of the activities that you did before the pandemic.

To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.

You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance. -cdc.gov