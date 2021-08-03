Donna Flood Honored as Northeast Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year

Clark County R-I is proud to announce that Ms. Donna Flood, a Clark Co. High School 9th Grade U.S. History teacher, has been named a Northeast Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. Ms. Flood has worked in the Clark County R-I School District for 27 years.

“Donna exemplifies everything that makes a great teacher. She builds great relationships with students and staff, is extremely skilled in classroom management techniques, and uses her mastery of the content to make her classroom relevent to our students. She also goes above and beyond by taking leadership roles within both the school and community.” -Jason Harper CCHS Principal

The Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The Missouri Teacher of the Year program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students. Preparing, developing, and supporting effective educators is one of DESE’s primary goals.

Ms. Flood is eligible to compete for the 2021-2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year. The selection committee-comprised of teachers, business leaders, and education organization leaders-will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist. The winner and the finalists will be honored at a banquet in Jefferson City in October. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The Missouri Teacher of the Year program is conducted with financial support by the Boeing Company and Bayer AG.