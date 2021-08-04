Hatfield Appointed by Governor as Knox Co. Circuit Clerk

By Echo Menges

Kimberly Hatfield, 41, of Knox City, was officially sworn-in as the new Knox County Circuit Clerk on July 1, 2021, by Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington.

Prior to becoming the Circuit Clerk, Hatfield worked as the Deputy Circuit Clerk beginning on February 9, 2015, under former Circuit Clerk Roma March.

March retired on June 1, approximately a year-and-a-half ahead of the end of the current term. Hatfield has been appointed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson to fill the remainder of the current term until December 31, 2022.

Prior to being appointed, Hatfield interviewed with the Knox County Republican Committee who put her name forward for the appointment. She does plan to run for election during the 2022 election cycle.

“There’s lots of things I like about this job, but working with the community is my favorite,” said Kimberly Hatfield. “The biggest challenge is training new people because there are so many things to do in here.”

Hatfield is responsible for updating several databases including the child support system, the Judicial Information System, Show Me Courts and Show Me Jury along with the filing and processing of all civil and criminal cases, probate estate filings, protection orders, summons’, garnishments, subpoenas and warrants. The Circuit Clerk’s Office also collects and distributes fines and court costs, summons jurors, makes court records and organizes court calendars.

Since taking over the office, Hatfield has hired Lori Goodwin as the new full time Deputy Circuit Clerk. Goodwin was working as the part time Deputy Circuit Clerk before taking the full time position on July 19.

Currently, Hatfield is searching for a new part time person to fill Goodwin’s past post.

“I look forward to serving the community and helping with anything that I can,” said Hatfield.