Morlan Retires After 42 Years of Service

Ron Morlan, Zone 1, is retiring after 42 years of service as a director on NEMR Telecom’s Board. Ron has seen many changes in the telecommunications industry during his tenure. With his retirement, the board of directors’ size will decrease to 8. Thank you Ron for your contribution in making NEMR Telecom the great cooperative it is today!

NEMR Telecom’s mission is to provide high quality telecommunications services delivered by our friendly, local staff, to our members at reasonable and competitive rates.