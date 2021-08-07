Two Arrested During Edina Drug Bust

Child Allegedly Found Sleeping Near Cache of Drugs and Paraphernalia

By Echo Menges

Edina, MO – Friday, August 6, 2021 – Law enforcement officers from several agencies descended on 705A East Morgan Street at sunrise Thursday morning, August 5, to execute a search warrant.

“The warrant was obtained after a drug investigation by a MSHP Trooper in Adair County,” said Knox County Sheriff Allen Gudehus in a statement released to The Edina Sentinel Thursday evening. “The Knox County Sheriff’s (Office), Edina Police Department and North Missouri Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation,” said Gudehus.

According to court documents, the execution of the warrant was initiated at approximately 6:18 a.m. Four minutes later, two occupants, Brent D. Holdren, 33, of the residence, and Lottie S. Hubbard, 25, of Edina, were arrested.

A third occupant, a child, was allegedly located asleep in the residence.

Holdren allegedly admitted to smoking meth and marijuana to the investigator, and Hubbard allegedly admitted to possessing marijuana and allegedly told the investigator her urine would test positive for meth, after being arrested.

Following a search of the residence, law enforcement reported finding a total of 12 grams of methamphetamine, 38 grams of marijuana and two grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

According to the probable cause statement filed in case No. 21KN-CR00066 against Hubbard, ten of the 12 grams of meth was found on Holdren’s bedroom nightstand and “could have been easily accessed by anyone inside the residence, including the juvenile.”

According to the probable cause statement filed in case No. 21KN-CR00065 against Holdren, “Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view inside the residence, to include a glass smoking bong containing methamphetamine residue and digital scales covered by white powdery residue which were located on the living room coffee table.”

The same PC statement also alleges the juvenile was located “in a bedroom which adjoined Holdren’s bedroom and (was) only a short distance away from the living room coffee table where some of the paraphernalia was located.” The search also allegedly yielded “unused distribution baggies.”

During the investigation leading up to the drug bust, MSHP Corporal G. Gaines obtained information from a “source” about a drug deal that allegedly took place at the same residence on July 24, 2021. Holdren was accused of trading seven grams of meth for a damaged crossbow, which the investigator reported finding hanging from a cabinet inside the residence during the search on Thursday. The crossbow was identified by damage to the string and cocking device.

The PC statement in the Holdren case points out that Holdren was convicted of misdemeanor drug and paraphernalia crimes in Scotland County in 2007, Adair County in 2010 and Lynn County in 2021.

The PC statement in the Hubbard case points out that Hubbard was convicted of felony drug possession in Shelby County in 2019. According to the online Missouri courts database, courts.mo.gov, she is currently serving a five-year term of state supervised probation in Shelby County.

Knox County Prosecutor Andrew Boster has filed multiple criminal charges against the suspects in their respective Knox County cases following the arrests on August 5.

Holdren is facing one Class C felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, three Class D felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one Class D felony count of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs in the first degree. He is being held at the Adair County Jail with a cash only bond of $25,000.

Hubbard is facing two Class D felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one Class D felony count of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs in the first degree. She is being held at the Shelby County Jail with a cash only bond of $25,000.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court via video links on Monday afternoon, August 9, before Knox County Associate Circuit Judge Tom Redington for an initial appearance.

This report was written using information obtained from court documents filed in the criminal cases against the defendants, and with information provided by the Knox County Sheriff, which is one sided.

Brent Holdren and Lottie Hubbard are presumed innocent of any crime they are accused of committing unless they are proven guilty in court. The burden of proof now falls upon the Prosecutor.