Funny Money Circulating In Kahoka

Kahoka Police Chief Bill Conger is warning local business to be on the lookout for counterfeit money.

Prior to Tuesday’s Kahoka City Council meeting, Conger showed The Media a stack of fake bills, some of which were accepted at three local businesses. Some of the bills have what appears to be Chinese writing printed on them.

Conger suspects juveniles are involved.

If you have any information, please contact the Kahoka Police Department or Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 660-727-2911.