Kahoka Council Questions Sewer Extension Price Tag

By Mike Scott

Thirty-three thousand, three-hundred and fifty dollars.

That was the low bid for the sewer extension work to the new restroom facility at the Clark County Fairgrounds. And that doesn’t include over $3500 in engineering costs that has already been spent.

On Tuesday evening, August 10, the Kahoka Board of Aldermen considered the project during their regular meeting. The new restrooms at the fairgrounds are nearly completed, and were paid for by donations from the community.

“We’re never going to recoup that cost,” said Alderman Larry Young.

Since the fairgrounds property is outside city limits, the council has the option to set a different rate for the sewer service. But even if they set a rate of $100 per month, it would take over 30 years to recover the expense.

“I don’t want to not do it (the sewer extension), especially since we already said we would,” added Alderman Les Billings. “But that’s a lot of taxpayer money.”

Billings then asked if the city could talk to the fair board about helping with the cost. Mayor Jerry Webber agreed to contact them.

“And what if they say ‘No’?” asked Alderman John Gaus. “Are we going to do it anyways?”

“I’m not in favor of that,” replied Young.

Webber also suggested asking Clark County to cover the cost with “coronavirus money” from the American Recovery Plan Act. He noted that the Clark County Commissioners do not yet have an application procedure. Webber offered to contact the commissioners this week about the idea.

“They had a fundraiser to build the restrooms. They can have another fundraiser for the sewer,” suggested Young. “It’s just too much to spend on one project.”

No decision was made. The board may schedule a special meeting to consider it again after they find out if other entities will contribute.