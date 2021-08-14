Lewis County REC Holds Drive-Thru Meeting

The members of the Lewis County REC came out in full force to attend the special drive-thru meeting of the members held on August 5th. There were 140 members who registered to vote absentee and 243 registered to vote at the drive-thru session.

Election Results: were:

In District 1, Donna Flood was elected to a three-year term. She received 318 votes.

In District 2 Emery (Buster) Geisendorfer received 202 votes to retain his seat on the board, topping his challenger, James (Jim) Oliver, who garnered 180 votes. Geisendorfer was elected to a two-year term.

Also in District 2, vying for a three year term were Ned Daggs, who received 199 votes, and Benjamin (Ben) Buening, who received 173 votes.

In District 3 Larry Smoot was elected to a three-year term. He received 319 votes.

The winner of the $50 energy credit for bringing their registration from the Rural Missouri Magazine was Murry and Anne Schock from Kahoka. The winner of the grand prize, $400 energy credit, was Danny Goehl from LaGrange.