Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Announces New CEO

New SCMH CEO Has Officially Filled Vacancy Left by Tony Keene

Submitted by Sullivan County Memorial Hospital

The Board of Trustees at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital are pleased to introduce Dr. Jason Chrisman, who has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer.

With a Doctorate in Health Education, Jason comes to SCMH with extensive marketing, healthcare, management and leadership experience.

He is the previous Administrative Director at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Dr. Chrisman believes in the philosophy of servant leadership especially in healthcare where patient care is the first priority along with the understanding that community hospitals are at the heart of communities, and strengthening both community and hospital is vital for everyone.

Dr. Chrisman started at SCMH on August 9, 2021. Jason and Carolyn Chrisman and their children reside in Kirksville, MO.