Truman VA Mobile Veterans Center To Provide On-Site Services For Milan-Area Veterans

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area Veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment, and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma. Through use of the Mobile Vet Center (MVC), a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage, and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for Veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.

When: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

Where: Milan High School, 373 S. Market Street, Milan, Missouri

Why: The customized MVC vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to Veterans, servicemembers and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities. The MVC also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans to assist them in the difficult transition between military and civilian life. For more information, call (573) 814-6206.