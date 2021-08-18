Limestone Producers Association Announce Environmental Award

August 10, 2021, Lake Ozark – The Missouri Limestone Producers Association (MLPA) announced that Central Stone has won 18 environmental awards from the MLPA Environmental Committee.

Central Stone quarries have been in operation in the eastern Missouri area since 1925 and have over 150 employees in Missouri.

“Members have embraced the Environmental Awards program and raised the bar for environmental stewardship in the mining industry,” MLPA Executive Director Dan Kleinsorge said. “Thirty-three percent more quarries submitted application in the second year of the program than the first, showing that best practices are being adopted across the industry.”

The Central Stone sites that won MLPA Environmental Awards in 2021 are below:

Antonia, silver; Bethel, silver; Butler Hill, silver; Curryville, silver; Edina, gold; Ewing, silver; Fort Bellefontaine, silver; Huntington, gold; LaGrange, silver; Morse Mill, silver; Moscow Mills, silver; New London, silver; Newark, silver; North, silver; Paris, gold; Potosi, silver; Saint Francois, silver and Taylor, silver.

MLPA established the environmental award program in 2020 to highlight conservation and environmental stewardship efforts of member quarries. MLPA members submit award applications for review by the MLPA Environmental Committee, which reviews each 30-plus page application and determines the score.

The awards were presented at the Missouri Limestone Producers Association Summer Business Meeting, held annually in Lake Ozark.