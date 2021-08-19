Green City R-1 Awarded by Tri-County Conference

On Thursday, Aug. 12, Green City R-1 had the opportunity to host the Tri-County Conference annual meeting. At the meeting, conference champions from the 2020-2021 school year were presented with their plaques. Green City received 6 plaques.

The All-Sports Champion presented to Jamie Tipton, High School Principal.

The Conference Baseball plaque was presented to Dale Whitacre, head coach and Tristan Daniels, assistant coach.

The Varsity Boys Basketball Co-Champs plaque was presented to Donnie Fields, head coach, and assistant coaches Jared Brundage and Jamie Tipton.

The Varsity Girls Track, Varsity Boys Track, and JH Boys Track plaques were presented to Girls head coach Angela Fields, Boys Head Coach Cody Moore and assistant track coaches Donnie Fields and Jamie Tipton.