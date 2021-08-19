Scotland Co. R-1 School District Sets Tax Levy

The Tax Rate Hearing began at 5:45 p.m., prior to the regular meeting. The regular meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. with seven members present.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

*Minutes – from July 8, 2021

*Updated Sub List for 2021 – 2022

*Assign At-Risk, Migrant/Homeless, ELL and Safety Coordinators – At-Risk- Jenny Bergeson and Melissa Hamm; Migrant/Homeless- Erin Tallman; ELL- Elizabeth Carper; Safety Coordinators- Erin Tallman and Kirk Stott

* Procedural Evaluations –

Elementary & Secondary Summer School – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott

Transportation – Bryan Chance

*Approve Local Compliance Plan

*Appoint Ryan Bergeson, Elizabeth Carper, Kirk Stott and Erin Tallman LEA.

*Approve Dual Credit Agreement

*Approve Pre-K Faculty Handbook

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – Dr. Bergeson presented a financial update. The current fiscal year opened on July 1. Year-to-date revenues are $332,681.39 and expenditures are $318,443.83. The year-to-date surplus is $14,237.56.

IV. New Business

A. Set Tax Rate for 2021-22 – The board voted 7-0 to accept the following resolution and to set the school district’s tax rate for the 2021 tax year. After the scheduled tax rate hearing for the Scotland County R-1 School District, board member, Christy Aylward, made the motion and board member, Christy Aylward, seconded the motion to approve the following resolution to set the school district’s tax rate for the 2021 tax year. It is resolved that the Scotland County R-1 School District in consideration of the educational opportunities and expenses for the students, the maintenance and care of facilities, and operational needs of the school district will set the tax rate at $3.6224, ($3.50 in fund 1 and $0.1224 in Fund 4) the approved State Auditors rate, for the 2021-2022 school year. Scotland County R-1 Schools operated with a tax rate levy of $3.6213 the prior year.

B. Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan – The board voted 7-0 to approve the Scotland County R-1 School District Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan (SRCSP) for 2021-2022. This was required under guidance from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency (EESER III) Fund. A copy of the SRCSP can be found on the front page of the school website. The welcome back letter can be found at this link and below.

C. Elementary Front Entrance Replacement – This item was tabled and will be considered at the September Board Meeting.

D. Transportation/Para Certification Reimbursement – Transportation/Para Licensure Reimbursement– The board voted 7-0 to approve the following:

* Offer full reimbursement to obtain/renew a sub certificate to any current paraprofessional that has 60 college hours but does not currently have a sub certificate. This is not retroactive and will be offered from this date forward.

* Offer full reimbursement of license fees to any current employee that is willing to become a licensed bus driver. This is not retroactive and will be offered from this date forward.

E. Schedule September Board Meeting – The board voted 7-0 to set the September board meeting for September 15, 2021 at 6:00 pm due to scheduling conflicts.

Open session adjourned at 6:57 p.m.

Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes, July 8, 2021. 7-0

The meeting adjourned at 7:27 p.m.