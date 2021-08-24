Clark County Sheriff Reports Catalytic Converter Thefts

We have investigated several reports of Catalytic Converters being removed from vehicles in Clark County. Several victims reported tools being stolen from the same vehicles. I have reached out to other law enforcement agencies in the area and am told they are investigating the same kind of thefts. We have had several vehicles stolen and driven to isolated areas in the County. The Catalytic Converters were removed from the vehicle and the vehicles were abandoned. We have investigated cases where the Catalytic Converters were removed from where the vehicle was parked. In these cases, the keys were not in those vehicles. In the aforementioned cases the converters were removed from vehicles parked at businesses or public parking areas.

If you have information regarding the stolen vehicles, Catalytic Converters, or tools please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 660-727-2915