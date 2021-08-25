Clark and Lewis County 4-H Youth Selected for 4-H Best of Show Exhibit Awards at the 2021 Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, MISSOURI—August 12-22, 2021–Erin Bash of Kahoka and Mason McDaniel of Kahoka and members of the Ashton Cloverleaf 4-H Club in Clark County and Claire Wiskirchen of Ewing, member of the Walnut Grove 4-H Club in Lewis County, were among fifty-one youth whose projects were selected as Best of Show entries in the 4-H Building at the Missouri State Fair. Exhibits were selected from nine categories: Healthy Living, Shooting Sports, Plant and Animal Science, Communication and Expressive Arts, Leadership and Personal Development, Environmental Science and Natural Resources, Engineering and Technology, Exploring 4 H and Self-Determined. All exhibits in the 4-H Building received blue ribbons at the local level before being showcased at the Missouri State Fair.

Erin Bash’s project is a “Hooked on You” Earring Sales Display exhibited under Entrepreneurship. Mason McDaniel exhibited a dog bowl stand he constructed for his Dogs project. Claire Wiskchen’s project was a tree sap book and jar of syrup she made in her Forestry project.

More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active -dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow- making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.

For more information about the University of Missouri 4-H program, contact Katie Hogan, County Engagement Specialist in Youth Development at the Clark County Extension Office at 660-727-3339, or by contacting the Lewis County Extension Office at 573-767-5273.