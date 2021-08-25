School Bus Cafe In Place – The Knox County R-1 School District’s coming School Bus Cafe was pushed into place by a group of students and staff at the Knox County High School on Friday, August 20, 2021. The re-envisioned school bus was taken out of commission as part of a grant program that helped to purchase the district’s new electric bus. The old diesel bus was redesigned by Hospitality class students. The same students also developed a business plan for the coming cafe, which was built by Industrial Tech students. The bus is now located on the east side of the high school entrance. The cafe is expected to open to students and staff later in September. Photo by Echo Menges