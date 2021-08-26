Green City Post Office Deemed Unsafe, City Will Tear It Down

By John Garlock, Courtesy of KTVO-TV Channel 3

GREEN CITY, Mo. — A U.S. post office in a small northeast Missouri community is now closed due to an unstable exterior wall and other structural issues.

A letter dated August 13, 2021, is taped on the front door of the Green City Post Office.

It states the post office on the northeast corner of the Green City square is “temporarily closed due to safety concerns.”

Orange cones and yellow caution tape are blocking off the sidewalk along the east side of the building.

You can see a small area along the bottom edge where bricks are bowing outward.

That section is located underneath a wall air conditioner unit.

The note apologizes for the inconvenience and states that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) appreciates the public’s patience as officials assess possible concerns.

The building is owned by Green City American Legion Post #365, which leases it to the postal service.

City Clerk Rachel Hall told KTVO the city has agreed to take ownership of the building and pay to have it torn down because it is not safe, and the instability continues to get worse.

She said conditions have noticeably deteriorated in the past year.

A man who has done previous demolition projects for Green City has inspected the building, and he told city officials he will first come and knock the building in on itself to keep it from collapsing onto the sidewalk and into the street.

At a later date, he will complete the demolition and haul away the rubble.

Hall says the city is working with the postmaster to try and find another suitable building in Green City that can house the post office.

Right now, mail for Green City’s post office box customers as well as USPS retail services are available at the Green Castle Post Office.