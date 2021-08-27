America’s Favorite Old-Fashioned Big Top Circus is Coming to Town!

Thanks to the sponsorship of the Police Department Charity Fund, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Shelbina, on Sunday, September 5, to the Shelbina Lake located on Hwy 15.

Now in its 36th edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic One-Ring, Big Top Circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, Entertainment Tonight, A&E Special: Under the Big Top and most recently, On the Road with Circus Kids, a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.

Tent Raising & Tour:

On circus day between 9:30 and 10 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the FREE Tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, daycare centers and community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Learn facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our Circus Family. In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive. This is a special part of Circus Day that should not be missed!

Circus Performances:

Our circus performances will be 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. bringing the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute show. This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers. See Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “ Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Logan Jimenez and his Cockatoo Review, the Wheel of Destiny, and back by popular demand, the Russian Swing by The Perez Family. But, lets not forget our favorite performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah and Wendell, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats! All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California. Our performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination.

For more information visit our Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the Facebook link.

On show day tickets will be $15.00 for adults and $8.00 for seniors/children. Support your community and save money by purchasing your tickets early.